National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms in the Ridgefield area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to the forecast, temperatures Wednesday — after a warm frontal passage Tuesday night — will once again reach near record levels, with highs in the 60s to lower 70s

An approaching cold front could act on this mild and unstable air mass to produce strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more, brief torrential rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning are possible with the stronger storms.

Please follow the weather service’s official forecasts via the links below for further details and updates.