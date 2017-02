Eugenia M. Heidl, 85, died at Danbury Hospital in January. She was born in Queens in 1931, the daughter of Francis X. and Theresa J. Heidl.

Eugenia (Jeannie) worked in her family’s pet store business in New York City before moving to Ridgefield, where she opened her own pet store in the 1960s.

She was an active member of the Republican Party and owned several German Shepherds.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Westport “Friends of Animals.”