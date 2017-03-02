Views of the March night sky — featuring the moon and Venus

The Discovery Center at Ridgefield, in conjunction with the New Pond Farm Observatory, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding, is hosting an astronomy program that is open to the public on Saturday, March 4th, starting at 7:00 P.M.

The moon will be in the first quarter, allowing a view of the mountains and craters, especially in the lunar terminator area which is the division between the illuminated and dark parts of the Moon.

This part of the Moon is an exciting target for viewing and possibly taking photos with your smartphone. What phase will Venus be showing? Other celestial objects to be viewed include the winter constellations, nebulae, and galaxy and star clusters. At 6:30 P.M., there will be an optional mini-lesson for participants, especially children, to better understand what they will be viewing. Participants should dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the walk from the parking area to the observatory.

The program is $4 per person for Discovery Center members, with a maximum of $16 per family. For nonmembers, the charge is $6 per person, with a maximum of $24 per family. Registration is required. Visit the Discovery Center web site to register (http://www.ridgefielddiscovery.org/) or call 203-438-1063. If it looks as if the skies might be cloudy, check the web site after 4:00 PM for program status.