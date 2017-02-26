Fairfield County Bank in Wilton robbed

A man walked out with an undisclosed amount of money after allegedly robbing Fairfield County Bank on Danbury Road in Wilton just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz told The Press that a bank robbery was reported Friday, Feb. 24, at the Fairfield County Bank in Wilton.

He didn’t give any additional on the suspect or the status of the investigation.

“It is Wilton’s case,” he said.

Wilton Police Lt. Stephen Brennan had not released a copy of the report to The Press as of 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

According to The Wilton Bulletin, no weapon was visible and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police received a report of a robbery in progress at 2:58 at the Fairfield County Bank at 941 Danbury Road in the Georgetown section of Wilton. According to police, officers responded and discovered that a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash.

Police released no further details.

Wilton police were assisted by Weston, Redding and Ridgefield police. There were no injuries sustained and the bank will remain closed until further notice.

Kathy Graham, of the bank’s Ridgefield branch, said that the Georgetown office re-opened Saturday.

She did not want to make further comment, citing that the investigation is ongoing.