Curnal chosen to All-FCIAC girls hoop first team

By Tim Murphy on February 24, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Ridgefield High junior forward Caroline Curnal has been named to the All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference girls basketball first team.

The 5’10” Curnal averaged a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds per game during the regular season for the Tigers, who are now 17-5 heading into the Class LL state tournament. She also contributed a team-best four steals per contest.

Two other Ridgefield players were also honored, as senior center Elizabeth Middlebrook and senior guard Meaghan O’Hara were named to the All-FCIAC second team. Middlebrook averaged seven points, eight rebounds and four assists per game during the regular season, while O’Hara averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game.

Following a loss to Stamford in the FCIAC semifinals earlier this week, Ridgefield is seeded 10th for the Class LL tournament and will play a first-round game at home next Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 7 p.m. against 23rd-seed Southington.

The Ridgefield-Southington winner meets either third-seed Hall-West Hartford or 26th-seed Danbury in the second round March 3 at the site of the higher seed.

Following are the All-FCIAC first, second and third team selections:

First Team

Claudia Tucci – Trumbull

Caroline Curnal – Ridgefield

Alexa Kellner – Stamford

Daja Polk – Fairfield Warde

Iliana Krasniqi – Fairfield Warde

Taylor Brown – Trumbull

Asiah Knight – Norwalk

Kim Kockenmiester – Greenwich

Second Team

Olivia Wise – Westhill

Shania Osborne – Fairfield Warde

Elizabeth Middlebrook – Ridgefield

Susana Almedia – Danbury

Chrissie Fiore – Darien

Jackie Harris – Norwalk

Brooke Kelly – Stamford

Meaghan O’Hara – Ridgefield

Claire Gulbin – Wilton

Third Team

Julie Keckler – Trumbull

Lyanna Lops – Westhill

Elle Fair – Staples

Bridget Paulmann – Ludlowe

Katie Ramsay – Darien

Arianna Gerig – Staples

Marthe Guirand – Stamford

Ashley Lynch – St. Joseph

Jayla Faison – Greenwich

Emily Anderson – Greenwich

FCIAC Coach of the Year

Paco Fabian – Staples

Ridgefield junior forward Caroline Curnal has been named to the All-FCIAC first team in girls basketball. – Scott Mullin photo

