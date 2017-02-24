Curnal chosen to All-FCIAC girls hoop first team

Ridgefield High junior forward Caroline Curnal has been named to the All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference girls basketball first team.

The 5’10” Curnal averaged a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds per game during the regular season for the Tigers, who are now 17-5 heading into the Class LL state tournament. She also contributed a team-best four steals per contest.

Two other Ridgefield players were also honored, as senior center Elizabeth Middlebrook and senior guard Meaghan O’Hara were named to the All-FCIAC second team. Middlebrook averaged seven points, eight rebounds and four assists per game during the regular season, while O’Hara averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game.

Following a loss to Stamford in the FCIAC semifinals earlier this week, Ridgefield is seeded 10th for the Class LL tournament and will play a first-round game at home next Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 7 p.m. against 23rd-seed Southington.

The Ridgefield-Southington winner meets either third-seed Hall-West Hartford or 26th-seed Danbury in the second round March 3 at the site of the higher seed.

Following are the All-FCIAC first, second and third team selections:

First Team

Claudia Tucci – Trumbull Caroline Curnal – Ridgefield Alexa Kellner – Stamford Daja Polk – Fairfield Warde Iliana Krasniqi – Fairfield Warde Taylor Brown – Trumbull Asiah Knight – Norwalk Kim Kockenmiester – Greenwich Second Team Olivia Wise – Westhill Shania Osborne – Fairfield Warde Elizabeth Middlebrook – Ridgefield Susana Almedia – Danbury Chrissie Fiore – Darien Jackie Harris – Norwalk Brooke Kelly – Stamford Meaghan O’Hara – Ridgefield Claire Gulbin – Wilton Third Team Julie Keckler – Trumbull Lyanna Lops – Westhill Elle Fair – Staples Bridget Paulmann – Ludlowe Katie Ramsay – Darien Arianna Gerig – Staples Marthe Guirand – Stamford Ashley Lynch – St. Joseph Jayla Faison – Greenwich Emily Anderson – Greenwich FCIAC Coach of the Year Paco Fabian – Staples