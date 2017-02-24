Curnal chosen to All-FCIAC girls hoop first team

Ridgefield High junior forward Caroline Curnal has been named to the All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference girls basketball first team.
The 5’10” Curnal averaged a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds per game during the regular season for the Tigers, who are now 17-5 heading into the Class LL state tournament. She also contributed a team-best four steals per contest.
Two other Ridgefield players were also honored, as senior center Elizabeth Middlebrook and senior guard Meaghan O’Hara were named to the All-FCIAC second team. Middlebrook averaged seven points, eight rebounds and four assists per game during the regular season, while O’Hara averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game.
Following a loss to Stamford in the FCIAC semifinals earlier this week, Ridgefield is seeded 10th for the Class LL tournament and will play a first-round game at home next Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 7 p.m. against 23rd-seed Southington.
The Ridgefield-Southington winner meets either third-seed Hall-West Hartford or 26th-seed Danbury in the second round March 3 at the site of the higher seed.
Following are the All-FCIAC first, second and third team selections:
First Team
Claudia Tucci – Trumbull
Caroline Curnal – Ridgefield
Alexa Kellner – Stamford
Daja Polk – Fairfield Warde
Iliana Krasniqi – Fairfield Warde
Taylor Brown – Trumbull
Asiah Knight – Norwalk
Kim Kockenmiester – Greenwich
Second Team
Olivia Wise – Westhill
Shania Osborne – Fairfield Warde
Elizabeth Middlebrook – Ridgefield
Susana Almedia – Danbury
Chrissie Fiore – Darien
Jackie Harris – Norwalk
Brooke Kelly – Stamford
Meaghan O’Hara – Ridgefield
Claire Gulbin – Wilton
Third Team
Julie Keckler – Trumbull
Lyanna Lops – Westhill
Elle Fair – Staples
Bridget Paulmann – Ludlowe
Katie Ramsay – Darien
Arianna Gerig – Staples
Marthe Guirand – Stamford
Ashley Lynch – St. Joseph
Jayla Faison – Greenwich
Emily Anderson – Greenwich
FCIAC Coach of the Year
Paco Fabian – Staples