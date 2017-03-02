Keeler Tavern participates in Fairfield County’s Giving Day

On Thursday, March 9, between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center (KTHC) is participating in Fairfield County’s Giving Day, the 24-hour online competition hosted by Fairfield County Giving Foundation with lead sponsor Bank of America.

This year, KTHC is raising money to conserve and clean two late 19th century children’s outfits, as well as purchasing child-size mannequins to display these and other costumes. Both of these special outfits are in the popular fashions of the day and would have been worn to fancy events such as a tea or church. The blue velvet boy’s suit is in the Little Lord Fauntleroy style made popular with the publication of the book of the same name. The girl’s dress is made of blue and white checked silk with cotton lace and is in the polonaise style characterized by a draped and swagged overskirt. Conservation of the outfits will include cleaning of stains and repairing tears that come with having been worn by children.

In past years, KTHC has been able to restore several other textiles, including Julia Gilbert’s court gown, Anna Marie Resseguie’s childhood sampler, and two 19th century hooked rugs. On March 9, KTHC hopes that donors will make equally generous contributions to our conservation goal of $6,000. Donations can be made online at keelertavernmuseum.org or by calling the museum office at 203-438-5485.