Marines offer Romine scholarship to RHS senior

The Ridgefield Detachment of the Marine Corps League is proud to again offer its Col. Richard E. Romine Leadership Award to a deserving RHS graduating senior. This $1,500 one-time scholarship will be awarded to a student of high character who has shown exemplary leadership in school or the community, or both, in the conduct of any combination of academics, sports, government, and other activities.

Interested students can pick up an application from the RHS guidance department.

For more information please contact Jonathan Watson, Marine Corps League scholarship chairman, at 203-431-8412.