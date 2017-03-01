The Hickories offers community-supported shares

The Hickories, an organic farm in Ridgefield, is now selling its community-supported agriculture shares (CSAs) for the 2017 growing season on the farm’s website: www.thehickories.org.

With CSA Day today — Feb. 24 — The Hickories is celebrating fresh, delicious fruits and vegetables by offering community members the opportunity to buy truly local and seasonal food directly from their farmer by purchasing a “share” in the farm.

As shareholders, members receive a weekly allotment of the farm’s harvest.

Shareholders share in both the risks and the many rewards of the growing season, which include weekly access to certified organic vegetables and pick-your-own fruits — all grown at The Hickories.

The Hickories is located on Lounsbury Road in Ridgefield.

The organic farm grows vegetable, fruits, and flowers and raise pasture-fed pork and lamb.

To learn more about The Hickories and community-supported agriculture, please visit thehickories.org or email [email protected]