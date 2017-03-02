Letter: De-stress at League party March 4

To the Editor:

Has our political climate got you down? Looking for a way to de-stress and have a little fun with your friends? We have just the tonic for you – bestselling author and humorist, Dr. Gina Barreca! Mark your calendars for March 4th at 2:00 pm at the Library, sit back, have a snack, and be prepared to be entertained!

Dr. Gina Barreca is a syndicated columnist for the Tribune News Service and the author of If You Lean In Will Men Just Look Down Your Blouse? Questions and Thoughts for Loud, Smart Women in Turbulent Times. Dr Barreca says: “The world is kept lively by loud women talking” and in her most recent book she “cheers and challenges those voices to come together and speak up.”

A professor of English literature and feminist theory at UConn, Dr. Barreca has appeared on 20/20,The Today Show, CNN, the BBC, Dr. Phil, NPR and Oprah. Her next stop is the Ridgefield Library, and all Ridgefielders are invited to attend!

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters and the Library are pleased to present this very special Women’s History Month event, and it’s free and open to the public. Registration on the Library website is strongly encouraged — we’re expecting a big crowd because we all “deserve a break today!” See you on the 4th!

Marilyn P. Carroll

President, Ridgefield League of Women Voters