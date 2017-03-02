The Ridgefield Press

H is for House, an Aldrich show

By The Ridgefield Press on March 2, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Artist Kay Rosen will lead a behind-the-scenes tour of her forthcoming exhibition, H Is for House, at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum on Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Aldrich members.

Aldrich members will preview the four solo exhibitions by Beth Campbell, Suzanne McClelland, William Powhida, and Kay Rosen, opening on March 5.

Rosen’s private gallery tour will allow participants to hear about the work directly from the artist, ask questions, and learn firsthand about the installation process. After the tour, participants can mingle with fellow Aldrich members while enjoying drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

For more information on becoming a member, contact Kathryn Tufano, senior development officer, at 203-438-4519, ext. 148, or [email protected]

 

