CameraWorks 2017 opens Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on February 24, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

A work by Roy Weinstein will be part of a Ridgefield Guild of Artists exhibit, Black & White and Shades of Gray, through March 26. Guild member Tom Berntsen’s work is also included. A reception is Saturday.

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists biennial juried photography exhibition, CameraWorks 2017, opens Saturday, Feb. 25, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

Area photographers have submitted works to be juried by Rebecca Robertson, photo editor of Photo District News.

Prizes for best in show and for first, second and third place will be awarded at the opening reception on Saturday.  The show continues through Sunday, March 26.

The guild’s upstairs gallery will feature work from guild members Roy Weinstein and Tom Berntsen. Their exhibit, Black & White and Shades of Gray, offers “a view of the world through a different lens … alternative fine art photography.”

It also runs through March 26, with an artist reception this Saturday from 4 to 6.  Snow date is Feb. 26. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4. More information: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

