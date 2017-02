Ridgefielder Will Santella will appear as Judas in a Wooster School theater production of Godspell in February and March.

Performances are on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 25 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; March 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and March 4 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each. To learn more, visit woosterschool.org/ or call 203-830-3916.