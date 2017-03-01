Wujin Kim to be soloist in Norwalk concert Sunday

Ridgefield High School ninth grader Wujin Kim has been selected as the solo cellist for the Norwalk Youth Symphony’s Principal Orchestra when it performs the third movement of the Lalo Cello Concerto No. 9 at its March 5 concert in Norwalk City Hall.

Kim, 15, has been a member of the symphony for six years and is currently the assistant principal cellist. He is the son of Jeonglim Han and Jeong-Han Kim and is also a member of the Ridgefield High School symphonic and chamber orchestras.

Kim was selected last year as a winner of the American Chamber Orchestra’s concerto competition and performed with the orchestra. As a chamber musician, he said, one of his most rewarding experiences has been meeting new friends and mentors at chamber music camps.

Kim studies cello with Lois Errante and is coached in chamber music by Asya Meshberg.

When not playing the cello, he is involved in community events that support the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Grace Farm, and the YMCA of Greenwich.