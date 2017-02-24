The Ridgefield Press

Open mic night at Enchanted Garden

By The Ridgefield Press on February 24, 2017

Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden Studio 2 will host another open mic cabaret Saturday, Feb. 25.

Those interested in attending should bring their own food and drink to watch live performances by local and regional musicians.

The $5 admission includes coffee and light snacks.

The event is hosted by Ridgefield singer-songwriter Dave Goldenberg. Performers sign up beginning at 6:30; show starts at 7.

Location is 529 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) at the corner of Cains Hill Road. Questions: [email protected]

