The Ridgefield Press

Megan Richiger, Anthony Taylor to wed

By The Ridgefield Press on February 26, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Megan Elise Richiger and Anthony Charles Taylor Jr.

David and Lori Richiger of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their daughter, Megan Elise, to Anthony Charles Taylor Jr., son of Maria DiGiovanni of Ridgefield and Anthony Taylor of Danbury.

Richiger and Taylor are 2010 graduates of Ridgefield High School and 2014 graduates of the University of Connecticut.

Richiger earned her master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from the Pennsylvania State University in 2016 and is employed as a speech and language pathologist at Lorien Health Systems in Bel Air, Md.

Taylor is currently pursuing his master’s degree in clinical psychology from Loyola University and is employed at Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore.

A June wedding in Brookfield is planned.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Thrift Shop: Vintage, practical and fun
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress