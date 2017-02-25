Library Lines: We’ve made it easy!

Sometimes people come into the library looking for something specific that is not easy to locate in the online catalog. Here are a few ways we have made your searching easier.

Group Read-Alouds. Is it your turn to be Mystery Reader in your child’s classroom? Ask at the Children’s Services desk for our cart of picture books chosen by our staff for their suitability for reading aloud to a group. These are extra copies reserved just for this use, and browsing through this handy selection is a lot easier than pulling picture books off the shelf at random.

Holiday Books. Even with catalog subject headings or thematic lists, finding titles related to specific holidays among thousands of books organized alphabetically by author would be extremely time-consuming. So we have a separate Holiday Book section right inside the entrance to the Children’s Library. Items are sorted by holiday and then by reading level, so locating early readers about Halloween is a snap!

Award Winners. Caldecott and Newbury medal winners are always popular, but it would be cumbersome to have to search them out all over the room. To showcase these extraordinary works, we have set up two dedicated shelving areas so you can easily browse the best of classics and contemporary children’s literature.