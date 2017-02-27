Founders Hall: Portraits of elders on display

Join us for two noteworthy events next week. Portraits of Elders by Seniors is an exhibit of portraits of nursing home residents drawn by advanced Founders Hall artists. The project is the brainchild of art instructor Martha Talburt, who was inspired by photographs taken by member Kathleen Burleson.

“I started to think about our fears of aging,” said Martha, “and the light at the end of the tunnel is often a nursing home.” Martha asked her students to face their fears of aging by drawing portraits of the elderly residents. According to Martha, the artists “fell in love with their elders” and the resulting colored-pencil renderings vividly convey the spirit of each person who was painted. The exhibit opens on Monday, Feb. 27, at 2:30 p.m. Later in March, it will move to Somers Manor, where the artists will meet their subjects at an opening reception.

A WCSU intern is teaming with an RVNA dietitian to offer a three-session workshop (beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 2:45 p.m.) that will help you understand the relationship between diet and nutrition as it relates to preventing chronic diseases. They will show you how to give favorite recipes nutritional makeovers. Their project will culminate with a cookbook and a healthy luncheon at RVNA for participants from Founders Hall and other local senior centers. Come to the first session to learn more.