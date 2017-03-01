The Ridgefield Press

Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation unites with school library

By The Ridgefield Press on March 1, 2017 in Community, Schools · 0 Comments

Adam and Margo Rosenfield in the Farmingville Elementary School library.

The Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation has united with the Farmingville Elementary School library again this year.

Adam and Margo Rosenfield chose 15 extra special books to share with the FES community. The books are donated in celebration of their big brother Max and to share his love of reading.

The Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation is committed to helping children of all abilities experience childhood joys, to nurture philanthropic activities that positively impact the lives of children and to spread the goodwill and love that Max showed to everyone he met.

For more information, email [email protected]

 

