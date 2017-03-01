Teddy Chomiak, son of Peter and Cathy Chomiak of Ridgefield, has been named to the dean’s list for the first semester at the College of the Holy Cross. He majors in biology and minors in computer science.

Ridgefielder Sophie Kaufman, first-year student at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, has been named a fall Helen Heath Scholar.

Megan Tewes of Ridgefield has been named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Ridgefielders Daniel A. Stucki, Caroline E. Waldo and Matthew A. Waldo have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama.

Northeastern University has named the following Ridgefielders to its dean’s list for the fall semester: Lisa Xiao, majoring in business administration; Sophia Davis, business administration; Colin Maher, business administration; Claire Ward, nursing; Peter Christensen, mechanical engineering; Samuel Isaac, biology; and Jonathan Vayness, psychology.

In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, the following students are members of the Northeastern University honors program: Kabir Dugal, architecture; Navin Mani, chemical engineering; Emily Kerr, mechanical engineering; and David Nica, international affairs/economics.

Ridgefielder Elizabeth C. Hagele, Class of 2018, majoring in performance and communication arts and business in the liberal arts, has been named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University.

Hagele and James H. Schibli, Class of 2018, economics, are participating in St. Lawrence University’s spring off-campus program in Austria.

Ridgefielder Taren Siano has been named to the fall dean’s list at Seton Hall University.