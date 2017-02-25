Recreation Notes: Early-bird specials at the center

There’s a free magic show at the Ridgefield Recreation Center on Saturday, March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. Melissa Russo brings a fresh new face to the entertainment world and is guaranteed to amaze you. Also on the same day, Adventure Day Camp director Kaitlin Stanton will be at the Recreation Center to answer all your questions from 9 to noon. Adventure Day Camp is available to children ages 3 to 13. There are eight one-week sessions running from June 19 to Aug. 11. Each week of camp includes swimming, sports, field trips, inflatables, games, art, science, and more. There is an early bird special. If you register in March for two or more weeks of Adventure Day Camp, you will receive 10% off.

Martin Park Beach offers summer fun for everyone. The beach is open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. You’ll enjoy the sandy beach, Zoom Floom, Wibit Slide, water mat, and playground. You can also rent a paddleboard, kayak, rowboat, or paddle boat. You can buy your family beach membership in March for just $99. That’s a 40% savings. This offer is available exclusively to Ridgefield resident family Recreation Center members. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.