ROARings: Curiouser and curiouser

When I heard we had a new resident in the cat room, I hurried in to meet him. I looked high and low into all the favored hidey-holes and perches, but all I could see was the old guard, languidly lounging around. Then I noticed the toy drawer wiggling, and soon, a telltale tail flagged out. Found him!

Meet Peanut, who, despite his name, is a sturdy 11 pounds of curiosity and cuteness, wrapped up in a gorgeous caramel and cream exterior. Extremely playful and loving, Peanut plays nice with others — both felines and humans — and is riveted to ROAR’s 24-hour reality TV channel: the bird feeder outside the window. About 2 years old, he came to us from Virginia on Jan. 2, and his only New Year’s resolution is to find his own family to snuggle with. Maybe yours would be a good fit?

Like all of ROAR’s animals, Peanut has been neutered and microchipped, and is up to date on all vaccinations. Come on over and meet him at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter at 45 South Street. We are open Sundays 12 to 2, Mondays 11 to 3, Thursdays and Fridays 11 to 3 and 6 to 8, and Saturdays 11 to 3. For more information, visit roar-ridgefield.org or call 203-438-0158.

ROAR with Laughter is back and better than ever on Saturday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. at BMW of Ridgefield with comedian Moody McCarthy, who will keep you roaring. Buy your tickets online now. New this year, whether you can attend or not, go to 501auctions.com/ROARwithLaughter and bid for items right up to 9:30 the night of with your smartphone or device.