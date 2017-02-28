Senior Scene: Free cell phones are available

Today, I am going to do a reminder of articles I have already done. There are a lot of new seniors in town and also sometimes everyone needs a reminder.

Free cell phones for all seniors who want them are available at the Department of Social Services at Town Hall. These phones are adjusted to only dial 911 in the event of an emergency. They are generally small enough to carry in a pocket and are very handy if you are away from your home telephone. The Department of Social Services will take donations of cell phones, including batteries, for either car lighter or home chargers. If you are donating a broken phone you must have a matching charger. Take it to either Karen Gaudian, municipal agent for the elderly, or Tony Phillips, director of social services, and they will distribute it to anyone who needs it. They are on the top floor of Town Hall. Take the elevator, which is by the Bailey Avenue entrance, to their offices. They also have the food pantry up there.

If you don’t have a car, you can call the Sweethart bus to pick you up. For more information about the bus or to reserve a trip, you must make reservations at least 24 hours in advance by calling 203-748-2511. Applications are available at the Department of Social Services.

See you in two weeks, Chris