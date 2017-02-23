Ralph Richard Blaine, 95, Navy veteran

Ralph Richard Blaine, Cdr., USN (Ret.) passed away November 6, 2016 in Dover, NH days from his 96 birthday. Ralph was born the second son (brother Kenneth) of Lillian E. (Grossman) and Arthur B. Blaine of Manchester, NH. He was the husband for 63 years of Betty (Donahue) and together they enjoyed a fulfilling life.

Ralph graduated from Manchester High School (West) in 1938, studied mechanical engineering for two years at the University of New Hampshire then entered the Naval Academy with the class of 1944. Upon graduation he reported to the Raleigh (CL 7) in February1944 with Task Force 94 in preparation for action in the South Pacific, followed by duty along the west coast of South America.

His next assignment was Submarine School in New London, Ct where he met and married his wife Betty. Submarine assignments were the Sarda, Sea Owl, K-3, command of the Harder and Darter and Commander Submarine Division 81.

Shore assignments included Submarine School Staff, Naval War College, CNO Staff, Bureau of Ordnance and Deputy Commander Submarine Force Atlantic staff. Needless to say his assignments kept Betty and her 4 children on the move from Panama and Hawaii to New London and Washington, DC.

In civilian life, he was a member of the team at Perkin Elmer (Danbury, Ct) that built the Hubble Space Telescope, the latter providing pictures that were instrumental in refuting Soviet claims during the Cold War.

The Blaine’s made their retirement home in Ridgefield, CT for 27 years, then moved to Cedar Cove on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH where they enjoyed 15 years of lakeside living before Betty’s death in August 2011.

Ralph joins Betty in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. They are survived by their 4 children; Bill Blaine and his wife Judith of Wake Forest, NC, Jim Blaine and Debra Brecher Blaine of Red Lodge, MT and Bonita Springs, FL respectively, Beverly (Blaine) and husband William Bungarz of Spartanburg, SC and Charlie Blaine and wife Maryann of York, ME. There are 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Being a member of a generation committed to a life of service to country, created a multifaceted man. Devoted to family, he enjoyed instilling in his children, by example, an appreciation of nature with camping, canoeing, woodworking and doing pretty much anything he set out to do. He had a love of music and literature and a great wit, dappled with quotes and snips of lyrics (always sung). They are loved and will be missed.