First Selectman Rudy Marconi has announced the Board of Selectmen’s special meeting with Senator Toni Boucher and State Representatives Michael Ferguson (R-138) and John Frey (R-111) has been postponed to Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. in the lower level conference room in Town Hall.

The meeting was initially scheduled to take place this Saturday, Feb. 25.

The only item on the agenda is “General Local Budget Discussion; Impact of Governor’s Proposed Budget.”