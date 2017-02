On Wednesday February 22, three of the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield’s Keystone Club members traveled to the State Capitol, where they gathered with other Club members from across the State to speak about the importance of Boys & Girls Clubs and the difference Club’s make in the lives of today’s youth.

At the end of the morning, State Senator Tony Hwang gave the Ridgefield Club members a tour of the Capitol Building, and brought them onto the Senate Floor.