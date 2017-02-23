Ridgefield named No. 2 safest town in state

Ridgefield has managed to score — once again — a position amongst the top five safest cities in Connecticut.

In the past month, the town has seen several car larcenies, but that wasn’t enough to keep it from making it on the National Council for Home and Safety Security’s list.

The council announced its rankings Thursday, Feb. 23. A press release said the scores were based on FBI Crime Reports, population data, and their own research.



Joining Ridgefield in the top five are: Wilton — which ranked No. 1 overall — Canton, Simsbury, and Monroe.