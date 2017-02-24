The Ridgefield Press

Battle of Ridgefield: Signs raised for 240th anniversary reenactment

By Ivanha Paz on February 24, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The British are coming! Grab your musket. — Saturday, April 29.

Signs are up around the downtown area for the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield, which will be re-enacted at Keeler Tavern Museum Saturday, April 29.

The re-enactment will be sponsored and hosted by the 1777 Wooster-Sons of Liberty Foundation, and Jerusalem 49 Masonic Lodge of Ridgefield.

“This is the closest you will come to being there 240 years ago — as ordinary Americans, local militias and Washington’s Continental Army confronted and engaged the superior British force that had just destroyed Danbury and the Continental Army’s supplies for the war effort,” reads the official re-enactment website.

The event will include volunteers dressed up in period costumes and acting the part.

For more information, visit: www.battleofridgefield.org

 

