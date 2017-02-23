Neil Simon’s Rumors opens at Theater Barn March 3

The Ridgefield Theater Barn proudly presents the comic farce, Rumors, starting Friday March 3rd. The only farce Neil Simon ever wrote, the show, directed by Scott Brill and produced by Pamme Jones and Paulette Layton, will be presented Friday and Saturday evenings from March 3rd to the 25th at 8pm, with Sunday matinees March 12th and 19th at 2pm.

At a large, tastefully appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken and wife Chris must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

The production features the outstanding local talents of Jody Bayer, Deborah Burke, Kristin Gagliardi, Rick Haylon, Tim Huebenthal, Leigh Katz, Duane Lanham, Daniel Mulvilhill, Matthieu Regney, and Chhanda Som.

Tickets for Rumors are $24 for adults and $20 for students, seniors, and veterans. Seating is cabaret style and patrons are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. Reservations and more information available at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.