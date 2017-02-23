Voters approve Schlumberger leases

The Board of Selectmen — tasked with selling the Schlumberger property the town bought back in December 2011 — breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday night when voters approved a pair of $1-a-year leases that the selectmen have worked on over the last several months.

Under the proposed leases, which more than 130 residents unanimously voted to approve, the Philip Johnson Building will be rented to BassamFellows — a New Canaan-based design firm — and the property’s theater will be rented to Ridgefield-based ACT of Connecticut.

“In order to protect quality of life in Ridgefield and control the destiny of that property we felt we had to purchase it for $6 million,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi at the Board of Selectmen meeting Wednesday Feb. 22.

The buildings need expensive renovations, but the town wants to retain control of the property and preserve the history of the Philip Johnson building.

Both leases are $1-a-year rentals to incentivize BassamFellows and ACT of CT to take on required renovations and repairs.

Selectman Steve Zemo clarified that the theater company would not be able to make any changes without proposing them to the Planning and Zoning Commision and the Board of Selectmen first.

But, he did say the permitted use of the building in the lease is not specific to solely putting on plays.

“We’re not going to regulate what they do within the genre of theater,” said Zemo.

“They’re not selling Chinese food of course, unless that suddenly becomes very theatrical.”

As for the Philip Johnson Building, Marconi said the historic structure — the first commercial one Johnson ever built — has sustained vast amounts of water damage and requires expensive repairs.

“If any of you think these buildings are gorgeous and ready to go to work, believe me they need a lot of work,” he said.