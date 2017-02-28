Sacchi becomes Eagle Scout

Christopher Sacchi, a member of Boy Scout Troop 116, completed his Board of Review for Eagle Scout on Jan. 9.

Chris, a senior at Ridgefield High School, had previously completed his Eagle Scout project by providing a daylong basketball and sports clinic for boys from St. Peter’s Parish in Bridgeport, held at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

“Working with boys who may not otherwise have had this opportunity was very gratifying,” Chris said. He has held several leadership roles for Troop 116, including yearlong senior patrol leader. He has been in scouting since starting as a Cub in Pack 126 at Branchville Elementary School.

Chris cited Senior Scout Leader Phil Kearns, Scoutmasters Matt Sharp and Don Romoser, Father Jose Rebaque of St. Peter’s Parish, fellow Scouts, and his family for their support.