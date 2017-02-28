The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Giving Day is March 9

By The Ridgefield Press on February 28, 2017 in Community, Letters, People, Regional · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

March 9 is our region’s biggest charitable event of the year — Fairfield County’s Giving Day. The goal is to raise over $1.25 million in 24 hours through online donations to 400-plus local nonprofit organizations.

Spearheaded by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Giving Day encourages individuals, families, companies, clubs, and groups to “give where you live.” As president of A Better Chance in Ridgefield, I encourage everyone age 18-plus to visit FCGives.org through March 9 and give to any of the registered nonprofits — including ours!

You can donate as little as $10. Each donation adds up, plus can help nonprofits win over $25,000 in cash prizes. Please set a reminder to visit FCGives.org on March 9 and give to your favorite local nonprofits.

Jeanne Manto

Co-President, Ridgefield ABC

