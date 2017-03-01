Howard Blum: World War II book discussion Thursday

Redding resident Howard Blum will discuss his new book, The Last Goodnight: A World War II Story of Espionage, Adventure, and Betrayal on Thursday, March 2, from noon to 2 p.m., at Congregation Shir Shalom as part of the synagogue’s Cultural Arts Series.

Blum, a New York Times author and Vanity Fair contributing editor, was nominated twice for a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. The program is co-sponsored by the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County and the Jewish Book Council.

For more information or to register, [email protected] or 203-438-6589.