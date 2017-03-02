Apartments, assisted living proposals get April 4 hearing

The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled public hearings for a proposed mixed-use building and an assisting living facility on Old Quarry Road.

At the hearings, zoners will review developer Steve Zemo’s proposed mixed-use building, which features eight two-bedroom apartments and a first-floor storage facility. The proposed building sits on less than one acre of property off Old Quarry Road — land that Zemo bought from the town in December 2013.

He intends to sell the remaining four acres to Atlanta-based Formulation Development Group, which has submitted plans to Town Planner Joanne Meder for a three-story assisted living and memory care facility.

The commission will take a look at both projects during the public hearings, which are scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.