The Ridgefield Press

Apartments, assisted living proposals get April 4 hearing

By Ivanha Paz on March 2, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled public hearings for a proposed mixed-use building and an assisting living facility on Old Quarry Road.

At the hearings, zoners will review developer Steve Zemo’s proposed mixed-use building, which features eight two-bedroom apartments and a first-floor storage facility. The proposed building sits on less than one acre of property off Old Quarry Road — land that Zemo bought from the town in December 2013.

He intends to sell the remaining four acres to Atlanta-based Formulation Development Group, which has submitted plans to Town Planner Joanne Meder for a three-story assisted living and memory care facility.

The commission will take a look at both projects during the public hearings, which are scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.

Related posts:

  1. Planners approve new Schlumberger driveway
  2. Schlumberger application scrapped, public hearing cancelled

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation unites with school library Next Post Welcome signs: The message needn’t be political
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress