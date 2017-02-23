Ridgefield happenings: Humorist, sports ethics, and home staging

The following list includes happening around town over the next several weeks:

Humorist Barreca to speak at library

The Ridgefield Library and the League of Women Voters will present humorist Dr. Gina Barreca on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, as part of Women’s History Month.

Barreca, a professor at the University of Connecticut, is a syndicated columnist for the Tribune News Service and author of If You Lean In, Will Men Just Look Down Your Blouse?

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Caplan to give sports ethics talk

Ridgefielder Dr. Arthur Leonard Caplan will be at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. to discuss his latest book, The Ethics of Sports.

The talk will explore a variety of sports ethics questions and involve the audience in a discussion of cases, codes, legal opinions, and regulatory decisions.

Caplan is a professor of bioethics and director of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Langone Medical Center. To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Genealogy

Genealogy for Beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, covers starting a family tree, understanding relationships, finding sources of information, and using the Internet to find records. The second session includes studying the United States Census from 1790 through 1930.

Instructor is Eileen Burton. The class meets Thursdays, March 9 and 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building. Cost is $49 (Ridgefield seniors $37). Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Home staging

Home staging is the topic of a new workshop with Jean Rowella. The class meets on Wednesday, March 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $31 (Ridgefield seniors $24). Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Mesoamerica studies

The Rise of Civilization in Mesoamerica Part I starts a new series in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Instructor is Lynn-Marie Wieland, a lithic archaeologist.

The class meets Wednesdays, March 8, 15 and 22, from 10 to noon at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $71 (Ridgefield seniors pay $53). A follow-up course, The Rise of Civilization in Mesoamerica Part II in May will follow. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Business series starts at library

The Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and the Western Connecticut and Fairfield County chapters of SCORE will continue their Skillsbox: Tools for Business Success series at the library this winter. The five-part series, Simple Steps for Starting Your Business, begins on Monday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and runs on Mondays in March, covering Self-Assessment/Business Plan, Marketing Strategy and Research, Website and Social Media Marketing, Financial Reporting and Planning, and Funding Sources/Conversations with Entrepreneurs.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to register or for more information.

Church Mass Choir to sing at the library

The New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir will return to the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m. for an afternoon of singing and celebration.

The choir was formed in 2003 and serves the greater Danbury community. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Qi Gong

A four session Qi Gong 1 workshop is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

The class meets at the Venus Building (old high school; use Governor Street entrance) on Fridays, March 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Cost is $51 (Ridgefield seniors $38). Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone 203-431-2812 for information.

Trombone concert at church on Sunday

The Trombones of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will be in concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, part of the next event in the Fountain Music Series.

More information is available at firstcongregational.com or at 203-438-8077.

Women artists to exhibit at library

The Ridgefield Library and the National Association of Women Artists will present an exhibition, Expressive Women of NAWA, in the library’s gallery on the lower level, March 2-30. Penny Dell, artist and past president, will talk from 2 to 3 in the library’s main program room on Sunday, March 5, and the opening reception will take place in the library’s gallery after the talk. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

World War II book discussion March 2

Redding resident Howard Blum will discuss his new book, The Last Goodnight: A World War II Story of Espionage, Adventure, and Betrayal, on Thursday, March 2, from noon to 2 at Congregation Shir Shalom. The program is co-sponsored by the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County and the Jewish Book Council.

For more information or to register: [email protected] or 203-438-6589.