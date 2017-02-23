The Ridgefield Press

Trombone concert at church on Sunday

By Ivanha Paz on February 23, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Trombones of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will be in concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, part of the next event in the Fountain Music Series.  

The four members, in their third year of recital performances, teach and perform, some with the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and some in previous Fountain Music Series orchestras.

The ensemble’s repertoire ranges from transcriptions of sacred and secular vocal and instrumental works by the great masters to original works for four trombones.

More information is available at firstcongregational.com or at 203-438-8077.

