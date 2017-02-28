The Ridgefield Press

Continuing Education: Qi Gong

By Ivanha Paz on February 28, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

A four session Qi Gong 1 workshop is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Practicing these exercises can yield benefits in maintenance of good health and prevention of disease.

Instructor is Debbie Dong. The class meets at the Venus Building (old high school; use Governor Street entrance) on Fridays, March 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Cost is $51 (Ridgefield seniors $38).

Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone 203-431-2812 for more information.

About author

Ivanha Paz


