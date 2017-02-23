The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on February 23, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

On this week’s front page: A failure to communicate has left high school parents fuming, state engineers return next week with a new plan to fix Main Street, the Boys and Girls Club wants to expand, landlords a first-floor retail regulation, Ridgefielders christened a tugboat down in South Carolina, and the butcher over at Ridgefield Prime gets ready for his final slice behind the counter.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • A new scam is afoot — and Ridgefield Police say even their officers have been targeted.
  • There are two special meetings Saturday morning — a rarity for Ridgefield. One involves the 2017-2018 proposed school budget; the other will feature a trio of local politicians who are angry about the governor’s budget plans for next year. Both are open to the public.
  • Speaking of public gathering: Fixing Main Street will never be easy but a meeting next Tuesday with state engineers looks to inspire inclusivity amongst a group of local critics.
  • Who wants to read a feature? The Press an abundance of them this week: Ridgefield Prime’s butcher is retiring at the end of the month; Capt. Jeff McAllister’s $11-million tugboat launched in South Carolina on Feb. 11; and, a week before that, Ridgefield High School grad Chris Savino thwarted an art heist in Boston.
  • The high school was in the headlines for other reasons this week, too: a series of larcenies in the girls locker room has parents upset, but the school is giving everyone — students included — the silent treatment.
  • The school’s decision not to say anything about the thefts — and failing to inform students on social media, or elsewhere — drew the ire of The Press’ editor in this week’s editorial page.
  • Also in the editorial section: An attack on sarcasm, Fairfield County’s Giving Day, and facing substance abuse — together.
  • In sports, the boys basketball team is playoff bound after a pair of wins, while the Tigers’ hockey team split two keys games over the last week as it heads into its postseason conference tournament.
