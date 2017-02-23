Business series starts at library

The Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and the Western Connecticut and Fairfield County chapters of SCORE will continue their Skillsbox: Tools for Business Success series at the library this winter.

The five-part business series, Simple Steps for Starting Your Business, begins on Monday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and runs on Mondays in March, covering Self-Assessment/Business Plan, Marketing Strategy and Research, Website and Social Media Marketing, Financial Reporting and Planning, and Funding Sources/Conversations with Entrepreneurs.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to register or for more information.