Barbara Baxter Stabe, 89, former resident

Barbara Baxter Stabe, 89, a resident of Millburn, N.J., formerly of Savannah, Ga., and Ridgefield, died Saturday, Feb. 11.

She was the wife of the late John Francis Stabe, Sr.

The Stabes lived in Savannah from 1987 to 2015 and Ridgefield from 1960 to 1987.

Born in Peekskill, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leontia Hickey Baxter and the late Charles Drummond Baxter.

Stabe was a Home Economics Teacher at the Somers High School in Somers, N.Y. until she retired in 1986. She chaired the Landlubber’s Club at the Landings in Savannah and was active in the St. James Catholic Church in Savannah and St. Marys Catholic Church in Ridgefield.

Surviving are her children, John F. Stabe, Jr., his wife Christine, Sharon Ann Kelly and her husband Robert and Barbara Ann Allan and her husband Mark, six grandchildren, Matthew Patrick, Kathryn, Andrew, Sean and Blair and seven great-grandchildren.

Remembrances may be sent to St. James Catholic Church, Savannah, Ga. A mass will be held Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima, Short Hills, NJ, following the interment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery, 1055 Oregon Road, Cortland, NY.