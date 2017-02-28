Genealogy for Beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, covers starting a family tree, understanding relationships, finding sources of information, and using the Internet to find records. The second session includes studying the United States Census from 1790 through 1930.

Instructor is Eileen Burton. The class meets Thursdays, March 9 and 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building. Cost is $49 (Ridgefield seniors $37). Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.