Arthur Caplan to give sports ethics talk

Ridgefielder Dr. Arthur Leonard Caplan will be at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. to discuss his latest book, The Ethics of Sports.

The talk will explore a variety of sports ethics questions and involve the audience in a discussion of cases, codes, legal opinions, and regulatory decisions.

Caplan is a professor of bioethics and director of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Langone Medical Center. To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.