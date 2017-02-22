The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Feb. 7-14

By The Ridgefield Press on February 22, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Seven houses and one condominium worth a total of $10,564,003 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14. The town received $20,843 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

46 White Birch Road: Jeanne Meier of Bethesda, Md., to Norberto Imas, Feb. 7, $420,000.

306 Wilton Road East: Gregory Douglas of Saint Charles, Ill., to Douglas Dunn of Bronxville, N.Y., Feb. 7, $1,212,503.

90 Grove Street, Suite 211: 90 Grove Street LLC to Kidogo Kidani LLC, Feb. 7, $152,500.

30 Silver Spring Road: Jean Ferlazzo to Joseph Motta of Westport, Feb. 13, $582,500.

95 Peaceable Street: Robert Charles and Kristen McCarrick of Southlake, Texas, to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust of Alpharetta, Ga., Feb. 14, $3,387,500.

64 Rock Road: Anthony and Patricia Markert to Jennifer Adams of New Street, Feb. 14, $510,000.

212 Haviland Road: Diane Friedlander to Michael and Marsha Antkies, Great Hill Road, Feb. 14, $499,000.

24 Beechwood Lane: John and Mary Jo Racy to Berge and Lisa Melkonian, East Northport, N.Y., Feb. 14, $700,000.  

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers Sept. 21-26
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 1-12
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: Jan. 11-17

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Barbara Baxter Stabe, 89, former resident Next Post Commission for the Disabled on Schlumberger leases: Town has access responsibilities
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress