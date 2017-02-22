Ridgefield property transfers: Feb. 7-14

Seven houses and one condominium worth a total of $10,564,003 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14. The town received $20,843 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

46 White Birch Road: Jeanne Meier of Bethesda, Md., to Norberto Imas, Feb. 7, $420,000.

306 Wilton Road East: Gregory Douglas of Saint Charles, Ill., to Douglas Dunn of Bronxville, N.Y., Feb. 7, $1,212,503.

90 Grove Street, Suite 211: 90 Grove Street LLC to Kidogo Kidani LLC, Feb. 7, $152,500.

30 Silver Spring Road: Jean Ferlazzo to Joseph Motta of Westport, Feb. 13, $582,500.

95 Peaceable Street: Robert Charles and Kristen McCarrick of Southlake, Texas, to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust of Alpharetta, Ga., Feb. 14, $3,387,500.

64 Rock Road: Anthony and Patricia Markert to Jennifer Adams of New Street, Feb. 14, $510,000.

212 Haviland Road: Diane Friedlander to Michael and Marsha Antkies, Great Hill Road, Feb. 14, $499,000.

24 Beechwood Lane: John and Mary Jo Racy to Berge and Lisa Melkonian, East Northport, N.Y., Feb. 14, $700,000.