Local business owners volunteer to shovel snow

Local business owners Ezra Zimmerman and Pete Rossini like to give back to their community.

So when they saw that sidewalks on Danbury Road were neglected after two consecutive snowstorms earlier this month, they stepped up to the plate — shovels in hand.

Zimmerman, who owns EZ Moving and EZ Junk Removal, was inspired to volunteer around town after having run a successful coat drive last winter that led to the donation of winter jackets to the Open Door Shelter in Norwalk.

“The overwhelming support that I got from the shelter has inspired me to do more,” he said.

He joined forces with Rossini, who owns Rossini Landscaping, when they saw snow on the sidewalks after Ridgefield received 18 inches of snow over the course of a four-day weekend.

“We thought, ‘We should do this and try to make a difference,’” Zimmerman said.

The pair spent six hours shoveling on Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning at Ridgefield Veterinary Hospital and finishing near Dunkin’ Donuts.

They salted using five 10-pound bags of salt, which Mason Supply donated.

Zimmerman said the snow-covered sidewalks were not handicapped-accessible.

“I think people should pay it forward and maybe put it into consideration that there are handicapped people out there that need to be out and go about their lives,” he said.

“If sidewalks get neglected, that might put a damper on that.”