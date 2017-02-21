JumpDrum: Local residents invent new percussion instrument

Ridgefield residents David De Palo and Jennie Carr have just launched a Kickstarter campaign for their brand new invention, The JumpDrum.

“The JumpDrum is percussion instrument that’s also an exercise,” said De Palo. “It’s a brand new way of playing the drums, where you march or bounce on top of a spring loaded bass drum and play tuned cajon-toms mounted vertically (instead of horizontally as in a standard kit) on a frame in front of you. It’s a great instrument, and a great muscular as well as aerobic workout. It really has to be seen for you to full understand.”

Visit their Kickstarter to learn more: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jumpdrum/jumpdrum-a-whole-new-way-to-play-the-drums