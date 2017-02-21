Frances M. Pambianchi, 95

Frances (Ancona) Pambianchi, 95, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Otto Pambianchi, mother of Rose Marie Pambianchi and Judy Skelly (Joseph), grandmother of Joseph, Michael and Ryan, great grandmother of Julia and Vivienne, sister of the late Nazzareno Ancona, the late Phillip Ancona and the late Phyllis Pancrazio and aunt, died on Tuesday, February 21, at Danbury Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 10:15 am in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.

Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours. Contributions in Mrs. Pambianchi’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT is in charge of arrangements.