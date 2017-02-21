The Ridgefield Press

Where’d the rats go? Aldrich Museum cuts down bagged trees

By The Ridgefield Press on February 21, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

A tree stump outside of the Aldrich Museum is all that remains from Kim Jones’ “White Crow” exhibit. — Ivanha Paz photo

Main Street tree enthusiasts — and rodent haters — rejoiced Monday afternoon with the removal of the Aldrich Museum’s White Crow exhibit.

The exhibit, which had thrown black tarps on three tress outside of the museum’s property, has drawn the ire of a handful of residents since its inception in May 2016.

However, bagging Main Street trees wasn’t the only thing that drew attention to artist Kim Jones’ work.

The project also included black, plastic rats dangling from the trees. The rodents were also removed Monday, along with the trees.

Three tree stumps are all that remains on the snow-covered grass outside of the museum.

What they will be used for remains to be seen — or up to the interpretation of the mind.

 

