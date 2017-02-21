Boys & Girls Club confirms expansion plans

Mike Flynn, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, confirmed previous reports of the club’s plan to expand its Governor Street building in a press release Tuesday, Feb. 21

“The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield has experienced tremendous growth in the last ten years,” Flynn said. “The Club has seen membership and attendance grow annually, as youth access a variety of programs and opportunities. With over 1,500 members and nearly 250 youth walking through the door each school day, and 300-500 during summer camp, the Board of Directors and Staff are developing plans to expand the facility.”

Flynn said that a recent study resulted in positive community feedback regarding the importance of the Club to the Ridgefield community, as well as the need to continue to meet the space and programing needs of its youth, and continue the support it provides to working families.

“The study pointed to the positive reputation and image the Club has in the community, especially in its leadership programs for middle and high school students,” Flynn added.

“The Board of Directors has decided to act on the results of the study and begin preparations to immediately launch the campaign, as recommended in the study results. The planned expansion will be multi-purpose space that will allow for the continued growth and increased attendance of members, and for expanded programs including STEM programs and the arts. Additionally, it will provide much needed space for the middle school and high school aged members, both of which have outgrown their current spaces.”

Zone change

Attorney Robert Jewell presented a pre-submission concept to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Feb. 7 meeting to gauge the reaction to a potential modification to the central business district’s zoning regulations.

Assistant Planner Adam Schnell said there were mixed opinions.

“There are some concerns with the idea of expanding the central business district without looking at all aspects,” he said.

“When there’s any type of zone change, it’s important to weigh the positive and negative effects.”