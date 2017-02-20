Over the past several decades, the Ridgefield High girls track program has become known for its quality relay teams.

That reputation was strengthened Tuesday afternoon.

Led by a victory in the 4×800-meter relay, the Tigers tied for seventh place at the State Open indoor track and field championship meet in New Haven. Ridgefield had 14 points to match Jonathan Law and finish just four points removed from a spot in the top four.

Gabriella Viggiano, Tess Pisanelli, Anna Landler and Katie Jasminski combined to win the 4×800 relay for Ridgefield in a time of 9:29.73. The Tigers were more than two seconds faster than runner-up Fairfield Ludlowe (9:31.91).

The relay triumph accounted for 10 of Ridgefield’s 14 points.

Landler provided three more points by finishing fifth in the 600-meter run (1:39.44) and sixth in the long jump (16’7.50″).

The other point came from the 4×400 relay of Pisanelli, Emma Langis, Jasminski and Alexandra Damron, which placed sixth with a time of 4:08.13.

Ridgefield’s boys team also reached double figures at Tuesday’s State Open, scoring 10 points to tie four other teams (Northwest Catholic, Immaculate, Weston and Tolland) for 12th place.

Senior Aidan Spearman supplied eight of Ridgefield’s points with a runner-up finish in the 55-meter dash. Spearman had a time of 6.58 to place second behind Weaver’s Mark Doyley (6.40).

Classmate Brad DeMassa contributed the other two points for the Tigers by finishing fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:28.88.

Notes: The top-six finishers in each event scored points.

Bloomfield easily won the girls State Open title with 83.50 points. Danbury was second with 30 points, followed by Tolland (28 points), Greenwich (26), Hamden (18) and Hillhouse (16).

Danbury had 55.25 points to capture the boys State Open championship. Staples and Shelton tied for second place with 28 points.

The RHS girls got top-10 individual finishes from Jasminski (seventh, 1:40.26) in the 600; Pisanelli (10th, 5:28.20) in the 1,000; and Brianne McGill in the shot put (10th, 36’5.00″).

Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Langis and Rachel Maue were 10th in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:26.91.

The Ridgefield boys had top-10 finishes in two relay races. Ty Howley, Kevin Arnold, Calvin Keller and Ken Day were seventh in the 4×800 relay (8:19.68), while Mitchell van der Noll, Day, Robert Cohen and Arnold teamed to place ninth in the 4×400 relay (3:35.36).

The State Open meets took place at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, on the campus of Hillhouse High School in New Haven.