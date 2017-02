Norma Nolan Santangelo, born Feb. 20, 1915, died Nov. 13, 2016.

Her interests included music and poetry.

She leaves behind her three children, Patricia Nolan Hunter and husband Jim Cooper of Ridgefield, and Diane Nolan Hunt and William Nolan and wife Anne Nolan, all of Pound Ridge, N.Y. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, two husbands and two sisters.