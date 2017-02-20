Rob Schneider to perform at Playhouse March 10

Saturday Night Live alumni and star of feature films Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Hot Chick, The Benchwarmers, and much more, Rob Schneider returns to his roots performing his new stand-up LIVE at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 10 at 8pm as part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. From his TV debut on David Letterman to his appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians Special” to being hired as a writer on Saturday Night Live, Rob Schneider quickly became an on-air regular and fan favorite. He created characters that people around the country imitated and adored, including the “Copy Machine Guy,” the “Orgasm Guy,” and the “Put Your Weed In There Guy.” Schneider performed memorable sketches with Charlton Heston, John Malkovich, Macaulay Culkin, Christopher Walken, Jeff Goldblum, Joe Pesci and others. As part of the Saturday Night Live writing staff, Schneider was nominated for three Emmys and won a Peabody Award. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show. Visit Gallo (5 Grove Street, Ridgefield) and enjoy a free glass of wine with your entrée when tickets a presented. Rob Schneider is partially underwritten by Nutmeg Livery & Bruce Bennett Nissan and the media sponsor is 99.1PLR.

His longtime friendship with Saturday Night Live alum Adam Sandler has spanned some twenty-five years and produced feature hits such asGrown Ups, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, 50 First Dates, Big Daddy and The Waterboy. Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, produced several films written and starring Schneider, including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (which was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000), The Hot Chick, The Benchwarmers, and The Animal. Schneider recently inked a deal with TRiCon Films and Television for the international distribution of his new CBS television comedy series, “Real Rob.”

For tickets ($55 orchestra/$45 mezzanine and balcony), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.